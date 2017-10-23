Class A tank truck drivers wanted

APOLIS TRANSPORT is looking for local class “A” tank truck drivers.  Local drivers leave Peotone, IL in the mornings to pre-load trailers in the Chicago and NW Indiana area.  Local drivers are paid hourly and are back home each night.  Apolis offers year around full-time work and benefits too.  Two-year’s experience and an excellent CSA safety score are required.  Call recruiting at 708-792-4003 or visit apolistransport.com.

