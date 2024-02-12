City of Wilmington, IL - Building Permit Technician

The City of Wilmington, IL seeks an experienced, team-oriented, and community-focused Building Permit Technician to process building permit applications, schedule inspections, and answer questions regarding the permit, inspection, and zoning processes and procedures. The wage range is $25-$28 per hour depending on experience. This is a full-time, non-exempt, permanent position. The City also offers an outstanding benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision insurance, wellness program, IMRF, vacation leave, paid holiday and personal time, sick leave, tuition reimbursement, and basic and optional life insurance. To apply, fill out an employment application form (www.wilmington-il.gov) and submit it with a cover letter and resume. Applications can be dropped off, mailed, or emailed to the City of Wilmington, Attn: Deputy City Clerk, 1165 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481 or via email to jziller@wilmington-il.gov on or before March 4, 2024. A full job description can be found on the City's website at www.wilmington-il.gov.