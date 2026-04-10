City of Wilmington, IL Administrator

City of Wilmington Employment Opportunity Announcement

City Administrator

The City of Wilmington, Illinois, is seeking a candidate with strong leadership skills to serve as their next City Administrator. Wilmington is located along historic Route 66 and bisected by the Kankakee River, the City of Wilmington combines all the best aspects of rural and suburban living. With a population of just under 6,000, spread out over 14 square miles. The annual operating budget is around $31+ million. Wilmington has a Mayor-Council form of government and has 48 full time employees and 8 part time and seasonal employees. Qualified candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from an accredited university preferably in public administration, business or other related field. At least 2 years of experience in a progressively responsible professional management position is preferable. Ideal candidates must have a strong work ethic, decision making skills, written and oral communication techniques and accounting proficiency. Experience in grant obtainment and tax increment financing is desired. Starting salary range is $140,000 - $160,000 and dependent upon experience and qualifications. Interested candidates should apply by April 30, 2026 with a cover letter, resume, and contact information for at least five (5) professional references to email: jziller@wilmington-il.gov to the attention of HR Department, City of Wilmington, 1165 S Water St, Wilmington, IL 60481. The City of Wilmington is an equal opportunity employer. Posted: April 10, 2026