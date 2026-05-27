City of Wilmington, IL

The City of Wilmington, seeks an experienced, team-oriented, and community-focused leader to serve as our next Public Works Director. Reporting to the City Administrator, the Public Works Director is responsible for the overall supervision, planning, organization, and direction of employees engaged in public works and utilities system installation, construction, maintenance, and repair. The Wilmington Public Works Department currently operates with staffing of 6 streets and public property employees, 6 water employees, and 4 wastewater employees.

The successful candidate will be able to build and improve processes to deliver exceptional customer service. As a key member of the City’s leadership team, the new director will offer an established record of teamwork in public works, a reputation for building and maintaining strong relationships in the community, developing and maintaining credibility, trust, and cooperation in the department, the community, and with other local, county, and state organizations. Candidates must possess in-depth knowledge and experience in the management of public works departments, including program development, budget planning and oversight, and personnel management with a strong commitment toward personnel development, training, and mentoring.

This position requires a minimum of five years of public works experience with a progressive history of supervisory or management advancement, and possession of a valid Illinois driver’s license and safe driving record. Class A water license, a Class 1 sewer license, and a CDL license are preferred but not mandatory.

The salary range for this position is $120,000—$140,000, depending on qualifications. The City also offers (a) an outstanding benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision insurance, wellness program, IMRF, vacation leave, paid holiday and personal time, sick leave, tuition reimbursement, basic and optional life insurance. Interested applicants should submit a completed resume, cover letter, and contact information for five professional references by June 3, 2026, to jziller@wilmington-il.gov, attention: HR Department, City of Wilmington, 1165 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481

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