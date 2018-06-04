City of Braidwood hiring now

Applications for a Full-Time Maintenance Worker in the Street Department. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: Operate city trucks and equipment, remove garbage along streets, repair and install street signs, snow removal, assist with installing and removal of water meters, water and sewer taps, and repairs of water and sewer breaks. Requirements include: Valid CDL License, must be 21 years of age, ability to climb, bend, crawl and lift a minimum of 50#. Applicants will be subject to a Pre-Employment Drug and Alcohol Test according to Policy set forth in the (FMCSA) Federal Motor Carrier Administration Regulations on Drug and Alcohol. Starting wage per IUOE Local 150 Contract is $19.08/hr. with benefits. Applications available at City Hall, 141 W. Main St., Braidwood, Monday-Friday, 9am to 5pm. Deadline for Applications is April 18, 2018. ch15a-15b

