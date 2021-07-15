Child Care Teacher at Godley Park District

Godley Park District has an exciting opportunity for a patient, flexible and nurturing person to join us as a Child Care Teacher. You’ll bring a caring attitude, creative nature, and excellent communications and collaboration skills to our passionate team of child care professionals who make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families in our community every day. If you’re motivated by smiles and hugs from children and praise from parents, then we encourage you to call Jill at 815-458-6129. This position is Part-Time and primary work hours would be approximately 27-30 hours per week. Qualifications: Successful candidates must have: • Certifications in Early Childhood I, II, Infant/Toddler OR • An Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood or a Bachelor’s Degree in Early-Middle Childhood Education.