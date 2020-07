South Wilmington Grade School has an opening for a Certified Paraprofessional for the 2020-2021 school year. Candidate must meet State of Illinois Paraprofessional qualifications. Interested candidates please contact Mrs. Cynthia Christensen, Superintendent at 815-228-4280 or email cchristensen@swil74.org with “Paraprofessional” in heading. Tentative start date is August 14, 2020.