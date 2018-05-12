CDL Driver Class A Needed

Van Voorst Lumber Company is seeking a CDL Driver Class A to join our team! The ideal candidate will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

Responsibilities:

Safely operate a heavy or tractor-trailer truck.

Load and unload cargo.

Properly track and document activity log

Report any issues or incidents to dispatch.

Inspect truck before and after trip.

Qualifications:

Previous experience in truck driving or other related fields.

Valid commercial driver's license.

Valid medical certification.

Strong work ethic.

If Interested:

Mail a resume to Vanfab, Inc 1 Center St Union Hill, IL 60969 OR

Email a resume to <mailto:rachel@vanfab.com>rachel@vanfab.com OR

Apply in person at Vanfab, Inc 1 Center St Union Hill, IL 60969. cc50a-1b