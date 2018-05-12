CDL Driver Class A Needed
Van Voorst Lumber Company is seeking a CDL Driver Class A to join our team! The ideal candidate will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).
Responsibilities:
Safely operate a heavy or tractor-trailer truck.
Load and unload cargo.
Properly track and document activity log
Report any issues or incidents to dispatch.
Inspect truck before and after trip.
Qualifications:
Previous experience in truck driving or other related fields.
Valid commercial driver's license.
Valid medical certification.
Strong work ethic.
If Interested:
Mail a resume to Vanfab, Inc 1 Center St Union Hill, IL 60969 OR
Email a resume to <mailto:rachel@vanfab.com>rachel@vanfab.com OR
Apply in person at Vanfab, Inc 1 Center St Union Hill, IL 60969. cc50a-1b
