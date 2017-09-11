CCUSD permanent custodial substitute vacancy

VACANCY NOTICE Coal City Community Unit School District #1 is accepting applications for a Permanent Custodial Substitute. This is a second shift position (300 pm - 11 pm). Hourly pay is $10 per hour and is eligible for insurance. This position is not part of the custodial bargaining unit. The contract for this position will be restricted to student attendance days and will end on the last day of school for the 2017-18 school year. Interested candidates may pick up an application at the Administrative Office, 550 S. Carbon Hill Road or apply online at: http://bit.ly/ApplyCCU1. Application deadline is Friday, November 3, 2017. EOE ch44a-44b

