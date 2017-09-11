CCUSD Data Support Staff Vacancy

VACANCY NOTICE Coal City Community Unit School District #1 presently has a Data Support Staff vacancy. This staff member will work 5 hours (10 am - 3:30 pm) per day 190 days per school year. Duties will include data entry and management for system

s such as Schoolnet, Google, Powerschool, etc. Interested candidates should be proficient in EXCEL and have experience with database systems. Further, the candidate should have highly developed organizational skills, be able to demonstrate accuracy in data entry, and adapt quickly to new technologies. Starting hourly rate is $16 per hour and the position is benefits eligible. Interested candidates should apply online at: http://bit.ly/ApplyCCU1. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, November 15, 2017. EOE. ch44a-45b