CCUSD #1 iso FT custodians

VACANCY NOTICE: The Coal City Community Unit School District #1, an equal opportunity employer, is accepting applications for two (2) full-time custodians. These are second shift positions (approx. 3-11 p.m.) and will require skills in cleaning & maintaining commercial buildings. Salary determined as per the Custodial Negotiated Agreement. Interested candidates may apply on-line at www.coalcityschools.org. Application deadline is Wed., July 31, 2019.

