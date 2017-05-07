CC Unit 1 Maintenance staff

Coal City Community Unit School District #1 has a vacancy for a Maintenance Staff position. Applicants should have experience in the following areas: general maintenance, electrical trades, plumbing trades. Must have good organizational, time management and inter-personal skills. Must be self-motivated and have a positive attitude. Starting salary is $20 per hour. Full time positon, 8 hours per day paid with a 30-minute unpaid lunch. Interested candidates may pick up an application at the Administrative Office, 550 S. Carbon Hill Road, Coal City. Support staff applications are also available on the district website at www.coalcity.k12.il.us. Application deadline is Wednesday, July 19. EOE ch 27a-b