Case no. 18 CH 108

N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, COUNTY OF GRUNDY - MORRIS, ILLINOIS

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF SANDRA L. WILLIAMS AKA SANDRA WILLIAMS; NICOLE MACK; ELDON LANE; CHAD WILLIAMS; GERALD NORDGREN AS SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR SANDRA L. WILLIAMS; UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORDCLAIMANTSDefendants,

18 CH 108

NOTICE OF SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the hour of 2:00 p.m. in the office of Donald F. Black, 201 Liberty Street, Suite 211, Morris, Illinois 60450, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate:

P.I.N. 02-32-304-026-0000.

Commonly known as 1995 Mountain Road, Morris, Illinois 60450.

The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act.Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection.

For information call The Sales Department at Plaintiff's Attorney, Anselmo Lindberg & Associates, LLC, 1771 West Diehl Road, Naperville, Illinois 60563-1890. (630) 453-6960.

File Number F18100185I3141221

Published in the Free Press Newspapers on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 15 & 22, 2020.