Cabinet company ISO experienced worker

Cabinet maker/installer Hester Millwork& Cabinets, Inc.-Coal City is seeking a full-time experienced custom cabinet maker. Must be self motivated and able to lead others with the following qualifications: experience with cabinet production and installation, experience working with laminate, ability to interpret shop drawings/architectural drawings, calculate cut-lists and material required per project, able to process material w/ table saw, jointer and handtools/etc., experience with CNC and Edge-bander a plus, must be flexible and able to quickly change tasks as needed. Call 815-634-4555, fax:815-634-4558 or email:richardhester@herstercabinets.com ck3b-7a