Building Permit Technician - Wilmington, IL

The City of Wilmington, IL seeks an experienced, team-oriented, and community-focused Building Permit Technician to process building permit applications, schedule inspections, and answer questions regarding the permit and inspection process and procedure. The wage range is $25-$28 per hour depending on experience. This is a part-time, non-exempt, permanent position. To apply, fill out an employment application form (www.wilmington-il.gov) and submit it with a cover letter and resume. Applications can be dropped off or mailed to the City of Wilmington, Attn: Deputy City Clerk, 1165 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481, or via email to jziller@wilmington-il.gov on or before December 8, 2023. A full job description can be found on the City's website at www.wilmington-il.gov.