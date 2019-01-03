Braidwood Recreation Club is Seeking Individual to Lease and Operate Concession Stand
Individual to lease and operate the Concession at the Braidwood Recreation Club from Memorial Day to labor Day for the 2019 season. Interested parties please send letter of interest, copy of food service certification, sample menu with prices, and proof of liability insurance to; BRC Concession Lease, P.O. Box 9, Braidwood, Il 60408. ch10b-11a
