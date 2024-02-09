Braidwood Recreation Club - Braidwood, IL, Several Openings

The Braidwood Recreation Club is hiring for the 2024 Season;

Concession Stand - Must be at least 16 years old. Operating hours are from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day; open daily 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 7 days per week. Must be willing to work flexible hours and duties include stocking, cleaning, and customer service. Shifts will be approximately 5 hours each.

Custodians - Must be at least 16 years old and be open to a flexible schedule.

Certified Lifeguards - All applicants must be CPR and Lifeguard Certified and be at least 16 years of age. Proof of Certification must be provided at time of application.

Gate Guards - Average 5-hour shifts.

Applications can be printed off the Club Website at braidwoodrecclub.com (on Club Documents page) and emailed or picked up at the office. Please call with questions (815) 458-2150.