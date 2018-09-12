Braidwood Police Dept. vehicles for purchase

The Braidwood Police Department has the following vehicles available for purchase by sealed bid only. Blue 2002 Chevy S-10; Red Hyundai 2 door coupe; White 2005 Pontiac Sedan; Silver 2004 Cadillac; White 2002 Mercury Sable GS 4D; Black 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 Van; Blue 2004 Jeep grand Cherokee; Red 1999 Dodge Durango; Black 1999 Dodge ram 3500 Dually. Any interested parties may view the vehicles in the parking lot located on the SE corner of Main St. & Center St. Officer of the Braidwood Police Department can be contacted for access to the vehicles interior.

Sealed Bids must be returned to the Braidwood Police Department no later than December 31, 2018.48a-b