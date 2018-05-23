Braidwood Police Dept. now hiring

The Braidwood Police Deptartment is looking to hire an administrative assistant, must have computer skills, be proficient in word/excel, business writing skills, able to multi task, must be organized, must pass background check and drug screening, must have a valid IL drivers license, applications can be picked up at the Braidwood Police Dep. Mon.-Fri, 9a.m.-5p.m., Deadline is June 11. ch21b23a