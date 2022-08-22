Braidwood Fire-Firefighters/Paramedics

SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR FIREFIGHTERS/PARAMEDICS

The Braidwood Fire Protection District is seeking qualified applications to establish an eligibility list for the position of Firefighter/Paramedic with the District.

Starting Salary: $61,655.80

Qualifications:

• Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and under 35 years of age at the time of submission of an application unless otherwise provided by state or federal law.

• Be a citizen of the United States and no felony convictions

• Have a high school diploma or equivalent (GED)

• Possess a valid class B non CDL driver’s license in the State of Illinois

• Be certified as a Basic Operations Firefighter or Firefighter II through the Office of the State Fire Marshal in the State of Illinois.

• Be certified as a Paramedic in the State of Illinois (IDPH EMT-P) or have successfully completed an Illinois paramedic school within the last year. Must be fully licensed as an Illinois Paramedic within 6 months of hire. Applications will be available to qualified candidates August 24th – September 7th, 2022 between the hours of 9:00 am -4:00 pm, Monday-Friday at Braidwood Fire Protection District, 275 W. Main Street, Braidwood, IL 60408. $30 non-refundable processing fee (Cash/Check only) is due upon receipt of application. A valid driver’s license must be presented in order to obtain an application. Only one application per candidate will be given. Completed applications shall be returned to the above address no later than 4:00 pm on September 7th, 2022. Failure to complete the application in its entirety shall be grounds for rejection from the process.

Applicants must attend the following:

• Mandatory Orientation/Written Examination: September 26, 2022 at 9am sharp. (No one will be allowed in the room after 9am).

• Oral Interviews: Date TBD. Oral interviews may proceed the written examination dependent upon the total number of candidates.

• Physical Ability: Must have a valid CPAT card with ladder climb issued within 6 months of conditional offer.

The Rules and Regulations of the Board of Fire Commissions, Braidwood Fire Protection District, will govern all facets of the hiring process, a copy of which is available for viewing at the Braidwood Fire Protection District. If you have any questions, please call 815-458-2000.

Braidwood Fire Protection District

275 W. Main Street

Braidwood, IL 60408