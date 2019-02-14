Braidwood 3 BR Home for Rent

Braidwood - 3 BR, 2 BA. $1,050/mo., $1,050 sec. deposit.  Available April 1st.  All appliances provided.  Jet bath tub in master BA,skylights in living room.  Mostly tile & vinyl flooring.  1 BR has carpet.  One dog allowed.  Large fenced in yard, small shed, no garage.  6 month lease then month to month.  374 S. Francis.  Quite neighborhood.  House on cul-de-sac.  Tennant responsible for all utilities & maintenance.  815-531-2728.  cc8a-10b

