BRAIDWOOD, 3BR 2BA, all appliances included in quiet cul-de-sac, beautiful house, inside mostly tile/hardwood, jack & jill bathroom, skylights in family room and master bath, patio w/ large fenced in yard/shed, no garage, avail. Jan. 1, $1150 deposit w/$1150 rent-includes water/sewer/garbage, 374 Francis St.,call 815-531-2728. cc49a-51b