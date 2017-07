BRAIDWOOD: 3 BD 1 BA on a 0.67 acre corner lot, all just a short walk away from Reed-Custer high school and middle school, Doc's, and

Berkot's. 2 car garage. Roof and central air 2012; furnace 2008; water heater 2017; carpet and laminate 2014; original hardwood in bedrooms. Great condition. $137,000 by owner. Call 815-735-1275 to schedule a showing.