BRAIDWOOD, 2 BR, 1 BA, 26’x32’ extra large garage, 12’x16’ shed w/ cedar lined room, 12’x8’ shed, stove, refridgerator, w/d, c/a, patio, 2 blacktop driveways, handicap ramp. 302 Oak St. & Rt. 53 across from Polk-a-Dot & Berkots. $950, 1st, last, sec. deposit + credit check. 815-476-6462. cc26b-30a