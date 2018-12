Braidwood: Small, smoke free 1 BR house. Full bath, kitchen, living room. Refrigerator & stove included. Available Jan. 1st. $575/mo., $575 sec. deposit. No pets, no smoking. Small shed. You are responsible for all utilities & grass cutting. Initial 6 month lease, then month to month. 372 S. Francis St. 815-531-2728. cc50a-52b