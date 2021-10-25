Joliet and Dwight: In office Bookkeeper for bookkeeping and front desk Optometrist Office. Wages* are negotiable to Credentialed** applicants with experience. Position requires at least two afternoons/evenings (7 or 8pm) and Saturdays (3 or 4pm). NO SUNDAYS. Health Care office and or customer service experience preferred. Electronic records, professional office skills, Internet, Microsoft Word, Excel, software use, etc.; ordering, with basic billing experience, etc. *Wages commensurate with ** Quickbooks experience and confirmed resume. Semi-Retirees welcome. Call for interview 331-249-7549.