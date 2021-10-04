Joliet: in office Bookkeeper for bookkeeping and front desk. Wages* are negotiable to Credentialed** applicants with experience. Position requires at least two afternoons/evenings and Saturdays. Health Care office and or customer service experience preferred. Electronic records, professional office skills, internet, Microsoft Word, Excel, software use, etc; ordering, with basic billing experience, etc. *Wages commensurate with ** Quickbooks experience and confirmed resume. Semi-Retirees Welcome. Call for interview 331-249-7549.