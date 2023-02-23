Bids for 1996 International 4900

Accepting bids, 1996 International 4900 as is. 4x2 single axle, 26,000 miles, 11R/22.5 tires, fixed bed, V Box with conveyor, rear spreader, Monroe 11 Ft Poly Snow Plow. Repairs needed. Contact Highway Commissioner Jeff Sorensen at 815-476-7869 with questions. Sealed bids due to Wesley Township Hall by 3:00 PM on April 11, 2023 and will be opened at the monthly township meeting later that evening at 7:00PM. Wesley Township Road District, 21333 W Ballou Rd, Wilmington, IL 60481