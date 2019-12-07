Beaurtiful 2,100 sq. ft. Ranch on Golf Course for Rent

Beautiful 2,100 sq. ft., 3 BR, 2 BA ranch on golf course. This home features oak kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, a lg. eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, ceramic tile and hardwood throughout, gas start fireplace, full basement with BA roughed in, vaulted ceilings, 3 car garage, covered patio, whirlpool tub, 6’ double basin sink in master BA, oak interior doors, brushed nickel hardware, Andersen casement windows, walk-in closet, oak trim, c/a, and much more, $1,500 mo. plus security and first mo., 708-243-8362, ask for Dan. cc29b-31a