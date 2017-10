BARN SALE: 6110 E. Whitetie Rd., Gooselake, Saturday, Oct. 7, 8am-4pm, handbags, vintage mirrors, electric range, wicker furniture, collectible china, bears glasses, fishing boat, mack truck hood ornament & sign, stainless ableware, lamps, camper pottys and much more, pickers welcome, find it here. cc40a-40b