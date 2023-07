ANTIQUES, PRIMITIVES & COLLECTIBLE AUCTION

SAT. JULY 8, STARTING AT 10:00 AM

580 SOUTH MAZON ST.

COAL CITY, IL

OWNER: JUDY NOVY

GO TO AUCTIONZIP.COM I.D. 9525 FOR LISTING AND PHOTOS

PARTIAL LISTING ONLY: L.E. DELUXE CLASSIC ROADSTER PEDAL CAR-NUMEROUS BLACK AMERICANA ITEMS INCLUDING (( ASHTRAY CIGAR STAND, DANCING MINSTREL, NUMEROUS ADV PICTURES))- COCA COLA BANK SPRITE BOY PIXIE- JOE COCA COLA SERVING GUY-COCA COLA ADV SIGN-PEPSI COLA THERMOMETER-CAST IRON TURTLE TOBACCO SPITTOON DTD 1897-COFFEE GRINDERS-SALT BOXES-ADV CIGAR TINS-OUTDOOR DECORATIONS-JEWELRY-THE LIST GOES ON AND ON WONDERFUL SALE.

NOTE: LOTS OF SHADE

HINTZE AUCTION SERVICE INC.

LIC #440000682

PHONE: 815-228-7634 OR 252-1911