13th ANNUAL WILMINGTON ALL-TOWN GARAGE SALE

Thurs., June 2 (8 am-5 pm); Fri., June 3 (8 am-5 pm); Sat., June 4 (8 am - 2 pm)

Sponsored by First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler, Wilmington. Everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales at the church and throughout the whole town. Stop by for lunch at the church Friday from 11:30-1:30 and check out our Bake Sale. Listing Maps will be available for pick up at the church beginning at 8 am on June 2 and throughout the sale dates. For more information, call: 815-476-5474.