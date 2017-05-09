Afterschool drawing instructors needed

YOUNG REMBRANDTSis currently looking for two adults over 20 years old to join their team of afterschool drawing instructors at Stevens Intermediate School! Young Rembrandts provides the training, the teaching supplies, the drawing lessons and the students. There is no selling involved. Classes take place in the safety of Stevens Intermediate School immediately afterschool for one hour once a week. You do not need a formal teaching degree or art degree. Compensation will be $24 for every class taught. Paid

training program, too. Your only out of pocket expense is gas for your car. If interested in learning more about this part time teaching opportunity,

contact Tess Gutkowski at 708-323-7782 or by email at

tess.gutkowski@youngrembrandts.com VISIT the Young Rembrandts website at:

www.YoungRembrandts.com/SWSuburbs NOTE: You must have proven experience working with large groups of children and your own transportation. ca 34b-36a