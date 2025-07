Now Hiring: After-School Teacher (K–5) Join our Discovery Kids team in Braidwood to create a fun, safe space for kids after school! Position Details:

*164 workdays per school year

*M-F, 3:15 PM – 5:30 PM

*Compensation: $50/day

*Prior experience working with children required; a degree is preferred. For consideration, email resume to discoverykids.rces@gmail.com