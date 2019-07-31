VACANCY NOTICE

Coal City School District #1 has an opening for a full-time Administrative Assistant. The job description for this 12-month position is available upon request. Interested candidates should have relevant clerical experience, be highly organized, and have exemplary communication skills. This position will serve as the Administrative Assistant to the Board of Education, Superintendent, and Director of Special Populations. Attendance at all School Board meetings is required. A final recommendation will be presented to the Board of Education on Sept. 4 and the candidate will begin working on Oct. 7. Applicants should apply online at www.coalcityschools.org by the end of the day on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Please contact Karen Vota at 815-634-2287 ext 2105 regarding questions about this position. EOE