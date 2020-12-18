Accountant needed Vanfab, Inc. & Van Voorst Lumber Co.

ACCOUNTANT NEEDED

Vanfab, Inc and Van Voorst Lumber Company are currently looking for an Accountant to ensure the accuracy of financial documents, as well as their compliance with local laws and regulations, prepare tax returns and ensure that taxes are paid properly and on time, and oversee the Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable Department. This job will require a strong background in accounting, preferably a CPA, although candidates that possess the required skills and experience will be considered. The ideal candidate will have strong numerical proficiency, organization, great problem-solving abilities, and excellent use of logic. If you, or someone you know is qualified and interested in this position, please send your resume to rachel@vanfab.com or mail your resume to Vanfab, Inc 1 Center Street, Union Hill, IL 60969 or call Rachel at 815-426-2180.