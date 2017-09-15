Accepting sealed bids for 1997 Case 580L Backhoe, 4 WD, extend-a-hoe with 5,300 hours. Comes with 3 buckets; ditch, 2ft, and 1ft. Will be available November. Send bid in envelope marked "Backhoe" to Braidwood Recreation Club, P.O. Box 9, Braidwood, IL 60408. Must be postmarked or dropped off at Club Office by no later than 4p.m. on 10/10/17. Bids will be opened 10/11/17 and winner notified by 10/17/17. Call (815) 458-2150 to make arrangements to view machine. ch38b-41a