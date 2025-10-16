Accepting Bid for 2008 Ford F350 Dump Truck
Reed-Custer CUSD 255 accepting bid for a 2008 Ford F350 Dump Truck
VIN: 1FDWF37588ED38459
Braidwood, IL 60408
RC CUSD 255 Tax Exempt Number is: E9992-4498-07
Reed-Custer School District is accepting bids for a 2008 Ford F350 Dump Truck with 8’ Plow.
Includes; 8-cylinder engine, 5.4 liter, automatic transmission, power steering, manual
windows/locks, air conditioning, and a 9’ hydraulic dump box. The truck has 43,000 miles.
Other details include: 8’ Western Ultra Mount Plow, 5’ Swenson Hydraulic salter with light,
and front and rear strobe lights. It is in good working condition. The box does have rust.
Viewing/Test Driving; the vehicle can be viewed and/or test driven at the Administrative
Center, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. excluding school holidays.
Please call 815-458-2307 to make an appointment.
SEALED bids will be accepted until November 14th, 2025 at 1 p.m. at which time they will be
opened in the Reed-Custer Administration Center Board Room.
Bids will be submitted to the Board of Education for approval on Wednesday, November 19th,
2025, at the regularly scheduled board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Reed-Custer CUSD 255 has the right to decline any and all bids.
This vehicle does not come with a warranty and/or guarantee.
Personal checks will not be accepted.
Please clearly print name, telephone number, and bid amount within the sealed bid document
being submitted.
Please submit sealed bids to:
Administrative Center
Attention: Vehicle Bid
Reed-Custer CUSD 255
255 Comet Drive
Braidwood, Il 60408
For more information
PLEASE CONTACT:
815-458-2307
Ad Category:
11/13/2025 (3 weeks)