Accepting Bid for 2008 Ford F350 Dump Truck

Reed-Custer CUSD 255 accepting bid for a 2008 Ford F350 Dump Truck

VIN: 1FDWF37588ED38459

Braidwood, IL 60408

RC CUSD 255 Tax Exempt Number is: E9992-4498-07

Reed-Custer School District is accepting bids for a 2008 Ford F350 Dump Truck with 8’ Plow.

Includes; 8-cylinder engine, 5.4 liter, automatic transmission, power steering, manual

windows/locks, air conditioning, and a 9’ hydraulic dump box. The truck has 43,000 miles.

Other details include: 8’ Western Ultra Mount Plow, 5’ Swenson Hydraulic salter with light,

and front and rear strobe lights. It is in good working condition. The box does have rust.

Viewing/Test Driving; the vehicle can be viewed and/or test driven at the Administrative

Center, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. excluding school holidays.

Please call 815-458-2307 to make an appointment.

SEALED bids will be accepted until November 14th, 2025 at 1 p.m. at which time they will be

opened in the Reed-Custer Administration Center Board Room.

Bids will be submitted to the Board of Education for approval on Wednesday, November 19th,

2025, at the regularly scheduled board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Reed-Custer CUSD 255 has the right to decline any and all bids.

This vehicle does not come with a warranty and/or guarantee.

Personal checks will not be accepted.

Please clearly print name, telephone number, and bid amount within the sealed bid document

being submitted.

Please submit sealed bids to:

Administrative Center

Attention: Vehicle Bid

Reed-Custer CUSD 255

255 Comet Drive

Braidwood, Il 60408

For more information

PLEASE CONTACT:

815-458-2307