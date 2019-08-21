ABM Janitorial Service Seeking Temp Help
Do you need extra money for the Holidays? ABM Janitorial Service at Braidwood Exelon Nuclear is looking for temp outage help. We will be conducting interviews 2 days a week starting 8/13/19 until 9/19/19. Must be able to pass Exelon required training along with background and drug and alcohol test. The outage starts 10-7-19 and paying $15/hour. There will be plenty of overtime. Call 815-417-2768 or 815-417-2293 today and schedule a date that’s good for you, Jamie and Michelle are excited to hear from you! cc35a-38b
