ABM - Constellation

ABM is hiring at the Braidwood Constellation Station. Formerly known as Exelon. We have temporary day and evening positions available for the Spring Refueling Outage. We may also have full time positions as well. You can apply online at Indeed.com. Search for “Outage Cleaner in Braceville, IL.” Must pass all required training and testing for Constellation. Starting rate is $18-$19 an hour. Benefits and vacation time are included with full time employment. Please contact our Braidwood office with any further questions. (815)417-2293.