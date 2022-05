930 JoAnn Drive, Wilmington, Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21 from 9am-5pm. Washer, dryer, couch, coffee table, end tables, TV, roll top desk, queen size bed, dresser, chest, air purifier, vacuum, microwave, pots, pans, dishes, bedding, pictures, wall decor, hand and yard tools, leaf blower, aluminum ladder, plastic shelving.