912 Wabash, Wilmington, 9/13, 9/14 & 9/15, 8a.m.-?, porter cable, 14” chop saw-new in box, lots of tools-new in package, old braced bits, concrete anchor bolts, 2-miter saws, 2-skil saws, 2-8x2 1/2 folding tables-new, old hand saws, 2-double bit axes, split copper bolts, lots of misc. stuff. ca-37b