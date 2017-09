864 WATERFORD CT., WILMINGTON. Wed., Sept 20th 8am-4pm, Fri., Sept. 22nd, 8am-4pm, & Sat., Sept. 23rd, 8am-noon. Tons of girls & boys clothes sizes NB-2T. Juniors/ womens & mens clothing. Lots of baby & toddler toys. Lots of misc. cc38a-b