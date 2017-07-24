85 Grove Ave, Morris, home 4 sale

855 GROVE AVE, Morris, 4BD, 2.5BA move in ready on 1 acre; hardwood floor on main level, carpet on second level, 4 season sun room, pool w/ pool deck, finished basement, 2.5 car heated/attached garage, additional 2.5 car garage on back lot, pavered brick patio, fire pit/sitting wall, well & septic, all appliances stay, lots of updates after 4 yrs, askin $295,000, call to see home 815-954-2737