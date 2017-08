80 W. Gordon St., alley behind Berkots, Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Huge sale, furniture, household goods, nick-nacks, clothing, puzzles, bedding, seasonal decorations, toys, snow ski, fishing poles, cd’s, VHS tapes, kids and adult books, much misc. ca 36a-36b