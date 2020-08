HUGE multi-family big building sale. 6625 N. Will Rd., Wilmington (off of Lorenzo, at the end of County Line Rd on the left). August 14, 15,16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 from 9am-4pm and Sept. 4, 5, 6 from 9am-4pm. Everything from a piano to kitchenware. Too many things to list.