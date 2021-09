Coal City Lions Hall community garage sale. 480 S. Illinois St. Coal City. Anyone wishing to drop off unwanted items (except clothes) can do so from 8-10 am or 4-7 pm Tues, Wed and Thurs. Oct. 5, 6 and 7. Sale is Oct. 8 & 9. Fri. 8-4 and Sat 8-2, Sat. is 1/2 price day. Any questions please call Karen or Denny Wills 815-922-4949 or Penny Wills 815-482-7881.