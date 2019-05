445 W. Oak St., Coal City, have to turn on Virginia St. to access house, Thur. 6/6, Fri. 6/7 & Sat 6/8, 9a.m.-4p.m., Kids/Juniors clothes, toys, ride-ons, bikes, medal pedal car, wagon, stroller, picnic table, kids table & chairs, home decor, tons of misc. ca23a-b