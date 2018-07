3BR Duplex Ranch Style, only 2 units per building. 1/2 mile from I-55 (Diamond). Attached Garage, Large Backyard, Oak Cabinets, Concrete Drive, W/D Hook-up, All Maintenance included, Available Aug. 1, $975/mo, plus sewer and water, No Smoking or Pets & year lease. Call 815-351-2494. ck30b-34a