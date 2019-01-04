3BR 2BA ranch for sale in Wilmington

For sale by owner: Approx. 1750 SqFt Ranch-3 BR , 2 bath, 2 car attached gar, beautiful open floor plan, kitchen/DR/FR, laundry room, plumbing roughed in for 3rd bath in full basement, located in highly sought after Partridge Run Subdivision, near WHS, newer flooring, new insulated garage door, spacious yard with new PVC privacy fence, heated storage shed, appliances stay. Serious, Pre-Approved buyers appreciated $268,400 Call 815-600-3230. ch14b-18a